Murrel "Lloyd" Brown



Murrel "Lloyd" Brown, 84 passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. Lloyd graduated from Shawnee High School in 1953, was a US Army veteran and retired from LG&E after 40 years. He was actively involved in Chapel Hill UCC church for many years and a member of the Calico Twirlers Square Dancers with his wife Pat. He was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. Lloyd was a native of Louisville and is preceded in death by his parents Thomas "Ed" and Jinkie Randolph Brown, two sons Ray L. Brown and Mark L. Brown as well as his wife of 61 years Pat. He is survived by his two sons Tony Brown(Lisa) and Jimmy Brown, daughter Jan Brown Simpson(Kevin), grandchildren Nikki Brown Wright(Nathan), Justin Brown(Audra) and Morgan Simpson Kroeplin(Michael), great grandchildren Trenton Brewer, Brayden Hale, Reece and Elizabeth "Ellie" Brown. Funeral Mass will be September 12th at St. Peter and Paul in Danville at 10am followed by a burial in Parksville Cemetery.









