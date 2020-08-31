1/1
Murrel "Lloyd" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murrel "Lloyd" Brown

Murrel "Lloyd" Brown, 84 passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. Lloyd graduated from Shawnee High School in 1953, was a US Army veteran and retired from LG&E after 40 years. He was actively involved in Chapel Hill UCC church for many years and a member of the Calico Twirlers Square Dancers with his wife Pat. He was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church. Lloyd was a native of Louisville and is preceded in death by his parents Thomas "Ed" and Jinkie Randolph Brown, two sons Ray L. Brown and Mark L. Brown as well as his wife of 61 years Pat. He is survived by his two sons Tony Brown(Lisa) and Jimmy Brown, daughter Jan Brown Simpson(Kevin), grandchildren Nikki Brown Wright(Nathan), Justin Brown(Audra) and Morgan Simpson Kroeplin(Michael), great grandchildren Trenton Brewer, Brayden Hale, Reece and Elizabeth "Ellie" Brown. Funeral Mass will be September 12th at St. Peter and Paul in Danville at 10am followed by a burial in Parksville Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved