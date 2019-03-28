|
Muzetta Embry Sweet
Louisville - Mrs. Muzetta Embry Sweet, widow, age 85, formerly of Louisville, resident of Jacksonville, FL returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mrs. Sweet was born on February 24, 1934 in Casey, KY. She was active in the community serving as a member of the Middletown Chapter No. 319 Order of the Eastern Star (served as Worthy Matron 1999-2000), National Clients Council of Louisville and various other organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Bertha Embry; son, Clifton Turner and brother, Justice Embry. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Jerry Turner (Yollie), James Turner, Larry Turner, Penny Sweet Barnett (David), Albert Sweet and Frankie Sweet (Crystal) and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Mt. Washington (Hwy 44 at Winning Colors Dr.) with burial to follow in Green Lawn Cemetery, Greenville, IN. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019