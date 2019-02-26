|
|
Myra Cahill
Louisville - Myra Virginia Clark Cahill, age 89, passed away on February 23, 2019 with family by her side. She was born August 18, 1929 to the late Sam and Ollie Clark.
"Mamaw" a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was immensely proud of her family. She loved to cook for her family and listen to country music. An accomplished stitcher, she made many dresses and quilts over the years. She retired from Double Envelope and attended St. Stephen UCC Church. A beautiful person that will be missed by all.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy; and siblings, Shelby, Ruby, Hubert, Harold, Edith, Cecil, and LaVerne.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Bray (Darrell) and Deborah Cahill; grandchildren, Brittney Brown (Robbie) and Trent Bray (Alison); four wonderful great-grandsons; and her sister, Margie.
Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Wednesday, and from 12- 1 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Residents Activity Fund at Essex Nursing Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019