Myra L. Rosen
Louisville - Myra L. Rosen, 89, died September 15, 2019 in Louisville. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1929 to Ben and Rose Speyer. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 67 years, Bernie Rosen, who passed away just two months ago. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Beverly Kudeki (Erhan), Mark Rosen (Kathryn), Ron Rosen (Susan), eight grandchildren, and her brother, Bernie Speyer.
Myra grew up in Columbus, Ohio and attended Ohio State University, where she met her future husband, Bernie. They were married in 1951 and a few years later moved to Louisville, where they raised their family. Myra was a talented and accomplished artist who taught at the Louisville School of Art and won awards in juried exhibitions. She created hundreds of beautiful oil paintings and prints, many of which are still hanging on the walls of her family, friends and art lovers throughout the community.
Myra will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of travel and as a lifelong Francophile. Married to a Frenchman, she was widely admired for her French gourmet cooking and had a passion for collecting country French antiques. She turned this hobby into a business when she opened an antique store in St. Matthews in the 1970s, stocking her shop with furniture personally acquired at auctions in the Paris flea market. And for a time, Myra and Bernie lived part of each year in an apartment in Paris before moving to Longboat Key, Florida in 1996, where they spent many happy years together.
A private, family celebration of Myra's life will take place in Longboat Key. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019