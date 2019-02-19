|
|
Myra Lois Klein
Louisville - Myra Lois Klein, nee Chudacoff, 88; of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on February 17, 2019. Myra was born in Appleton Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Tillye and William Chudacoff.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother/nana and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill; son Zell Klein, daughter Sara (Howard) Wagner of Louisville; and grandchildren Adison Klein, Elana and Yael Wagner of Louisville and Talia Wagner of Atlanta, Ga. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Kim Klein.
Myra was a devoted member, past board member and officer of congregation Keneseth Israel, and past president of the Keneseth Israel sisterhood. She was a life member of Hadassah where she served as treasurer for 25 years. Myra attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated from National Teachers College in Evanston, Illinois. After teaching elementary school, Myra worked for over forty years side by side with Bill as the owners of Klein Drugs until 2006.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. Interment to follow in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all who helped care for Myra over the past few years and the staff of Hosparus.
Friends who wish may share their sympathies by donating to the Keneseth Israel Sisterhood, the Jewish Community Center, and the Jewish Federation of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019