Myra Stacy Stewart
Charlestown - Myra Stacy Stewart, 56, went to hug her mother again in heaven Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a 19 month long disagreement with an uninvited glioblastoma. Stacy was courageous and beautiful throughout.
Stacy was born October 9, 1963 in Cheverly, MD to Clyde Rains and the late Mary Lou Huff. She is survived by her father Clyde, brother Mike Rains (Vanessa), sister Beth Stutsman (Ken), loving husband of 34 years Steve, son Benjamin Stewart (Ashley) and daughter Hallie Jones (Scott). Three grandchildren, Clark Stewart, Claire Jones and Quinn Jones will miss their Mammy (this was supposed to be Grammy but the oldest grand had trouble with the Grrr so she got the other!). And add there is a surprise grand Stewart coming that Mammy did learn about so she knows there's another to watch over. Numerous nieces and nephews are thrown in for good measure.
Stacy was a graduate of Jeffersonville HS. After several years as a hair stylist, Stacy began a 29 year Federal career first at the Census Bureau, Jeffersonville, IN, then with the US Postal Service in Sellersburg, Clarksville and Jeffersonville. Suffering only one dog bite all those years delivering mail.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN. Burial will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26 and 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019