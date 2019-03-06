Myrna Alberico Hinkebein



Louisville - Myrna Alberico Hinkebein, daughter of Rose and Jack Alberico, passed from this earth on March 2, 2019. She was born August 27, 1937. She was a Catholic. Myrna grew up at St Francis before transferring to St Raphael, where she was a proud member of its first graduating class. She attended Sacred Heart Academy graduating in 1955. She was also a proud alum of the University of Louisville.



Wow! What a woman!! She had a welcoming smile and a terrific sense of humor which was always on display. Because she was such a people person, she was comfortable hosting a party for 2 or 500. Myrna loved her friends and family and was always willing to share her great advice. She was unique in putting herself in somebody else's situation. If you needed help or assistance, all you had to do was ask. If she couldn't do it, then she made sure dad did.



Speaking of dad, he was the love of her life. You know the old saying, "behind every great man…"? In their relationship, it was fully on display. Dad died a year ago and I can only imagine how excited he will be to get his beautiful Myrna back. They were each other's best friend.



Mom was truly blessed. She defeated death by living life so well! Her faith, her family and her friends proved her success. Ultimately, only cancer could beat her, but she gave it heck of a fight. She only succumbed when she decided. The family thinks it was a draw.



She is preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers (Joe and Harold), her husband, Don, daughter-in-law Anne and grandson Jacob.



She is survived by her four children. Cyndi (Bob) Young, Jennifer (Clay) Culotta, Chris Hinkebein, and Alex (Elizabeth) Hinkebein. She also has nine grandchildren; Tommy, Marisa, Anne Louise, Donald, John, Georgia, Eleanor, William, and Ben. She is blessed with one great grandchild, Henry. She also had Marilyn and Irv Rueff, Jim and Sue Hinkebein, Tom and Sally Hinkebein and Joe and Liz Matz as surviving brothers and sisters-in-law.



She will be laid out Thursday 3-7pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. She will be honored Friday at 12pm at the Ursuline Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, 3105 Lexington Road.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to Sacred Heart Academy in her name. Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019