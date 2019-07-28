|
|
Myron Eugene Huth
Floyds Knobs - Myron Eugene Huth, 87, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Myron was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a founding volunteer fireman at Lafayette Township Fire Protection District in Floyds Knobs for 58 years. He worked for over 30 years at General Electric until his retirement. Myron was a life-long member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church. He loved to farm and enjoyed any moment that he could be on his lawn mower or tractor.
He was born on November 14, 1931, in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, to George and Frances (Sprigler) Huth. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Dora LaDuke; brother, George Huth; and sister, Darlene Mahan.
Myron is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn Sue Huth; son, Mark (Jenny) Huth; daughter, Lisa Montgomery; daughter, Myra Huls; son in-law, Casey LaDuke; grandchildren, Emily (Adam) Broderick, Tabitha (Michael Baker) Foreman, Kristy (Brad) Hartfield, Hayley (Brad) Mauck, Bruce (Christina) Dowell, Robin (Mira) Dowell, and Sydney LaDuke; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter on the way.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church (5719 St. Mary's Road, Floyds Knobs, IN) with burial to follow at the church cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019