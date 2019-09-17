|
Myrtle Frances Ross
Louisville - Myrtle Ross, 91, died Monday, September 16, 2019.
She was retired from White Castle.
She is survived by her daughters, Arlene Lipsey and Rena Yvonne McFarland (Willie); granddaughter, Rachelle Hair (Jason); great grandchildren, Pressley, Baylor and Annistyn Hair; sister, Louise McCallister; and sister-in-law, Barbara Ross.
Her funeral is 10am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville. Visitation is 3-8pm Thursday.
Memorial gifts: Hosparus or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019