Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Frances Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Frances Ross Obituary
Myrtle Frances Ross

Louisville - Myrtle Ross, 91, died Monday, September 16, 2019.

She was retired from White Castle.

She is survived by her daughters, Arlene Lipsey and Rena Yvonne McFarland (Willie); granddaughter, Rachelle Hair (Jason); great grandchildren, Pressley, Baylor and Annistyn Hair; sister, Louise McCallister; and sister-in-law, Barbara Ross.

Her funeral is 10am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Valley Cemetery, Taylorsville. Visitation is 3-8pm Thursday.

Memorial gifts: Hosparus or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now