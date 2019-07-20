|
|
Myrtle Higgins
Sellersburg - Myrtle K. Higgins, age 96, passed away Thursday at Maple Manor Christian home. She was born in Shelby County, KY., and was a homemaker who enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading.
Survivors include: children - John Higgins (Carol), Sue Knowles, Richard Higgins (Shanda), Dale Higgins, Cathy Biechner (Don), Connie Higgins; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death: parents - Leonard and Nannie Stewart; husband - Wesley Higgins; son - Gary L. Higgins; grandsons - Stephen Stroup Jr. and Jeff Higgins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 2 - 8 PM at Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22nd at 11 AM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 20, 2019