Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Myrtle Jean Jackson Obituary
Myrtle Jean Jackson

Louisville - 80, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She retired from General Electric in 1998.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Emmuel Townsend and Vena Tapp Riley.

She is survived by her husband, Emmett Jackson Jr.; daughter, Carla Y. Jackson Sharpe; granddaughter, Alysha Sharpe; bonus mother, Eula Townsend; siblings, Joyce White, Michael Townsend (Kimberly); sister in law, Joyce Jackson, host of bonus children, grandchildren , nieces, nephews, family, friends all who loved her.

Visitation: 9:30am -11:30am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service 11:30am, entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
