Myrtle Norton Stogner
Louisville - Myrtle Norton Stogner, 97 passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
She was a native of Laurel, MS and member of Beechmont Baptist Church.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband William A., son Richard L. and daughter Lynda Summers.
Survivors include one son Robert B. Stogner, 5 grandchildren Alison Patton-Goedde, Scott Tabor, Paul, Christian and Michael Stogner, 2 great grandsons Grant Patton and Judson Tabor and 2 great great grandsons Landon and Callan Patton.
Funeral service 11 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memoria Gardens West. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020