Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Stogner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Norton Stogner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtle Norton Stogner Obituary
Myrtle Norton Stogner

Louisville - Myrtle Norton Stogner, 97 passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

She was a native of Laurel, MS and member of Beechmont Baptist Church.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband William A., son Richard L. and daughter Lynda Summers.

Survivors include one son Robert B. Stogner, 5 grandchildren Alison Patton-Goedde, Scott Tabor, Paul, Christian and Michael Stogner, 2 great grandsons Grant Patton and Judson Tabor and 2 great great grandsons Landon and Callan Patton.

Funeral service 11 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memoria Gardens West. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -