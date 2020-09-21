Nadia S DavidLouisville - Nadia Saba David, 86, went to her heavenly home on September 21, 2020. She was born to the late Bishara and Margarite Saba in Ramallah, Palestine, and is predeceased by her husband, David Odeh, and her son, Odeh Eddie.Nadia was a devout member at Saint Martha Catholic Church for over 45 years.She was a retired sous chef, loved to garden and cook for her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sylvia (Nicolas), Edmond, and Susanne (Basil), and her daughter-in-law, Sahar. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, from 4-7 pm. Prayer service at 6 pm. All at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 28, at 10 am, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane.