Nadia S. David
Nadia S David

Louisville - Nadia Saba David, 86, went to her heavenly home on September 21, 2020. She was born to the late Bishara and Margarite Saba in Ramallah, Palestine, and is predeceased by her husband, David Odeh, and her son, Odeh Eddie.

Nadia was a devout member at Saint Martha Catholic Church for over 45 years.

She was a retired sous chef, loved to garden and cook for her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sylvia (Nicolas), Edmond, and Susanne (Basil), and her daughter-in-law, Sahar. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, from 4-7 pm. Prayer service at 6 pm. All at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 28, at 10 am, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
