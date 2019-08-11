Services
Nadine Lynn McIntyre



1947 - 2019
New Albany, IN - 72, passed away August 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eileen Semrad.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Frederick Bundy Jr.

Left to cherish Nadine's memories are her children: Jennifer Bundy (Tom Yocom), Karen McGee (Brian), Michael Bundy (Vanessa), and Robert Bundy; her grandchildren: Myles McGee, Mallory McGee, Austin Bundy, Taylor Berry, Maya Bundy, and Gwyndolyn Bundy; and her brother: James Semrad (Colleen).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to The American Heart Assocation.

All funeral services will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
