|
|
Nadine Lynn McIntyre
New Albany, IN - 72, passed away August 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eileen Semrad.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Frederick Bundy Jr.
Left to cherish Nadine's memories are her children: Jennifer Bundy (Tom Yocom), Karen McGee (Brian), Michael Bundy (Vanessa), and Robert Bundy; her grandchildren: Myles McGee, Mallory McGee, Austin Bundy, Taylor Berry, Maya Bundy, and Gwyndolyn Bundy; and her brother: James Semrad (Colleen).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to The American Heart Assocation.
All funeral services will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019