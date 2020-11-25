Naida Leitha GoffFairdale - 89, passed away peacefully November 18, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the former Naida Leitha Cowan of Wayne County, KY who was wed to Floyd Thomas Goff on November 18, 1950, 70 years to the day on the date of her passing. She was a retired small business owner in Fairdale, KY, having started Goff's Hardware in 1970 with Floyd who passed away in March 2012. She worked in the business for 30 years and was loved by every customer who came into the store. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairdale and enjoyed her volunteer work in the Dare to Care program there.Naida is survived by sons Terry (Lee), Rick (Carol), Rodney (Cynthia) & Alan (Kim) Goff, one sibling, James, grandchildren, Shannon, Jeremy, Dyan, Graham, Barrett & Veronica, great grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Tiffani, Blair & Bode, great great grandchild, Levi & step great grandson, Justin.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First Baptist of Fairdale in her honor.