Nan Barber
Louisville - Nan Barber, 81, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.
She was born September 18, 1937 in Russell Springs, KY, the daughter of Joe and Marie (Bernard) Grider. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Rosonald McBeath and second husband, James Barber, Sr.; one son, Ronnie McBeath; and three siblings, Lois Aaron, Betty Banta and Bobby Joe Grider.
Nan was a Registered Nurse. She completed nursing school and worked at Louisville General Hospital from 1966-1984. She obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville School of Nursing where her original nursing cap is now on display. From 1984 until retirement in 1998 she worked at the Louisville Metro Health Department. She was also a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, James Barber, Jr. and Deborah Arikawa (Yoshihiro); one grandson, Ian McBeath and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to celebrate Nan's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to UofL School of Nursing Scholarship Fund or St. Matthews Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019