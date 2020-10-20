1/
Nancy A. Cole
Nancy A. Cole

Louisville - Nancy A. Cole, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in her sleep October 16, 2020. She was 96 years old.

The mother of five children and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, she was a member of Saint Margaret Mary parish and was an avid and ruthless poker player. Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew her as will be her incredible wit and her unshakeable faith.

She is survived by her five children Robert Cole (Sandy), Michael Cole (Cindy), Mary Ann Arnett (Doug) , Sandy Garrison (Allen) and Cathy Cole; She is also survived by nine grandchildren Michael Brian Cole, Sarah Cole Sutherland, Caitlan Cole, Jennifer Putman and Julie Ward , Stan Windhorst, Jason Windhorst, Brandi Alexander and Megan Alexander.

Seventeen great grandchildren also survive.

Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is handling the arrangements but as a result of the pandemic no visitations are planned. Any contributions should be made in her name to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
