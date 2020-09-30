Nancy A. (Sexton) HaganLouisville - Nancy Sexton Hagan, age 69, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, September 29,2020. Nancy was born to the late Loren and Edna Sexton in Columbia, Kentucky. Nancy, a devoted wife, leaves behind her husband of fifty years, Bob. She was a loving mother to her two children, Melissa Mottley (Todd) and Joe Hagan (Alex), and a devoted Nana to her two grandsons, Will Mottley and Sean Mottley.Nancy retired from the Carpenter Apprenticeship School. A devoted Catholic, Nancy was actively involved with the Saint Vincent de Paul Society at Saint Peters. She was a member of Alanon for 40 years, touching many lives with her care and support. She served as a caregiver to her mother, Edna, and her grandson, Sean.Nancy's family would like to thank Nancy's sister-in-law, Theresa Haynes, for the loving care and support she provided to Nancy and her brother, Bob, during this time. Nancy also leaves behind many dear friends and family members, who she loved deeply.The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made in Nancy's name to Saint Vincent de Paul and Hosparus of Louisville. Due to the pandemic, service information will remain private.