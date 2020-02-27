|
Nancy Ann Rupp
Nancy Ann Rupp was born on June 20, 1931 to Leonard and Francis Young. She met Don, her husband to be, at the age of 15, married him at 20, and has been his wife and his love and support for 69 years. She was the mother of Linda Yoffe (Henry), Rob Rupp (Debbie), Daniel and Kay Rupp. She was the loving grandmother of, Sean, Jacob, Davis, Ben, Tom, Jo, Grace, and John and 3 great grandchildren. Nancy Ann was a life-long member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and had joined Beargrass Christian Church in 1955. There she helped form the Friendship Class and became it's third president, forming life-long friendships. Out of this, the ladies of the Friendship Class formed the Bridge Club in the 1950s. The Bridge Club has been a major joy to Nancy ever since. Her mother's family had always enjoyed searching their genealogy, so Nancy Ann was proud of her heritage. She was a member of the DAR, First Families of Virginia and of Kentucky, the Jamestown Society, the Manakin Society, and the Rose Society, which was why Nancy Ann always kept a beautiful garden at her home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2 at 12pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1 from 2pm until 7pm at the funeral home and Monday, March 2 from 10am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020