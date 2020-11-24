Nancy Ann (Hecht) Zimmerman
Laconia - 51, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born on March 18, 1969 in New Albany, Indiana. She graduated from Indiana University with a B.S.R.N. and worked for many years as a nurse. Nancy was very involved in her community and served as Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Harrison County Hospital — a role she held at the time of her passing.
She had several passions that included sewing, pilates, landscaping, and interior design. She loved to eat — especially if it involved something spicy — and was the best person to ask if you needed a restaurant recommendation. Most of all, she adored her family, and was always planning her next trip with them whether it be Disney World, Captiva or Greece.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Roy Zimmerman; sons, Jacob and Lucas Zimmerman; parents, William and Barbara (Williar) Hecht, and her sister, April Delaney (Kris).
There will be a graveside service for Nancy and she will be laid to rest at Evans Landing Cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Harrison County Hospital Foundation (1141 Hospital Drive NW, Corydon, IN 47112). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
