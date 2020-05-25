Nancy Brook Bush Adams
1931 - 2020
Nancy Brook Bush Adams

Louisville - Nancy Brook Bush Adams, 88, of Louisville, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.

She was born October 10, 1931 to the late Emily Mae Arnold Bush and Francis Marion Bush Sr. in Bloomfield, Ky. Nancy is survived by her only brother, Dr. Francis Marion (Madge Morgan) Bush Jr, and family mentioned below.

On October 7, 1950 Nancy married the love of her life, John W. Adams Jr. (deceased 2016). They graduated from Bardstown High School, but made their home in Elizabethtown where they raised their three children; Frances Adams (Dan) Keely and their children Daniel and Brook; John W. (Helen "Dinky" Cowley, decease 2018) Adams III and their children Travis, Emily, and Leslie; and Constance Adams and her son, Shaun. John and Nancy were extremely proud of their children, 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

While in Elizabethtown Nancy was active in the American Legion Auxiliary Hardin Unit 113, as well as Kentucky Girl's State. She never met a stranger and was the life of every party, where she was known to entertain on piano at times. She and John Loved to travel and played electronic trivia wherever they were.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
