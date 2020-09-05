1/1
Nancy Bruner
1935 - 2020
Nancy Bruner

Valley Station - NANCY R BRUNER

It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Ruth Bruner of Valley Station, KY announce her passing. Nancy passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020.

Nancy was born on March 18, 1935 in Oslo Community Hospital in Hansford County, Texas to George H. Johnson and Alta F. (Hitt) Johnson. She was employed by the Jefferson County Public Schools in food service for many years. While working in the cafeteria and through her own in person classes, she was able to share her joy of baking. Nancy was a creative woman who had many passions including gardening, cake decorating and she also truly delighted in taking on every craft she could find.

Once the weather turned warm, Nancy was in her glory. She loved being outdoors and was happiest when she was in the garden digging in the dirt and tending to her flowers, tagging butterflies, and bird watching. Nancy shared her love for her favorite birds by setting up hummingbird feeders for friends, family and even strangers. For 43 years, she adored sharing her passion and knowledge of gardening while volunteering in the historic gardens at the Riverside Farnsley-Moremen Landing.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Meredith Bruner, brothers George Johnson, Russell Johnson, sisters Elsie Ritter, Opal Irwin, Grace Pierce and Myrtle "Ann" Hedgecoke. She will be lovingly remembered by children, Karen Weaver of Columbus, OH; Danny Ray Bruner (Terri) of Oklahoma City, OK; Linda Flavin (Patrick) of Willis, TX; Diane Moore (Robert) of Syracuse, NY; Patricia Wheatley (Dave) of Rougemont, NC; and Rebecca Grissett of Valley Station, KY. She was also blessed with and cherished by 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and her beloved fur baby, Muffin.

Services will be held at Hardy Funeral Home for family members from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM and for friends and acquaintances from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Nancy's name to the Riverside Farnsley-Moremen Landing.

Riverside Farnsley-Moremen Landing

7410 Moorman Road

Louisville, KY 40272






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
