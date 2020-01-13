|
|
Nancy C. Baker
Fairfield - Nancy C. Baker age 74 of Fairfield passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1945 in Louisville, KY the daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy (nee Bickle) Kennedy. She is survived by one son Richard (Carrie Synesael) Baker; two grandchildren Chelsea Collins and Riley Baker; two sisters Beth (Fred) Burton and Athleen (Ronnie) Dickerson; four nephews Tim Burton, Brian (Kristin) Burton, Joe (Sabrina) Dickerson, and Art (Teresa) Dickerson; and seven great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother Horace Kennedy. A committal service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:00AM at Louisville Memorial Gardens chapel 4400 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield, OH is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020