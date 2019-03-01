Nancy C. Davidson



Louisville - Nancy Davidson, 85, Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 27, 2018.



She was born in Louisville to the late Chester and Florence Sutterlin. She spent her career as a teacher at Presentation Academy and as a librarian for the Jefferson County Schools system.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Chester "Chet" Sutterlin.



She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Phillip Davidson; and her step-daughter, Phyllis Jean Price (Steve); her niece, Carol Rydant; and her nephew, Alan Sutterlin.



Funeral services for Nancy will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 2 PM at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will take place from 11-2 on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.