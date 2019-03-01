Services
Louisville - Nancy Davidson, 85, Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 27, 2018.

She was born in Louisville to the late Chester and Florence Sutterlin. She spent her career as a teacher at Presentation Academy and as a librarian for the Jefferson County Schools system.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Chester "Chet" Sutterlin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Phillip Davidson; and her step-daughter, Phyllis Jean Price (Steve); her niece, Carol Rydant; and her nephew, Alan Sutterlin.

Funeral services for Nancy will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 2 PM at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will take place from 11-2 on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
