|
|
Nancy Carol (Bolling) Horrell
Louisville - Nancy Carol (Bolling) Horrell, 70, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, June 05, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arch A. and Christine G. Holmes; brothers, Don Holmes, Jimmy Holmes, and Jerry Heichelbech and sister, Linda Bowles.
Survivors include her son, Jerry (Yvonne) Bolling; daughter, Jamie (Curtis) Sykes; grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Andrew, Jacob; nephew, Danny (Tami) Bolling and children; and a host of other family members and friends who will greatly miss her.
Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway with burial to follow. Visitation will be 1:00-8:00PM Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 8, 2019