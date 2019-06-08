Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Nancy Carol (Bolling) Horrell Obituary
Nancy Carol (Bolling) Horrell

Louisville - Nancy Carol (Bolling) Horrell, 70, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, June 05, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arch A. and Christine G. Holmes; brothers, Don Holmes, Jimmy Holmes, and Jerry Heichelbech and sister, Linda Bowles.

Survivors include her son, Jerry (Yvonne) Bolling; daughter, Jamie (Curtis) Sykes; grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Andrew, Jacob; nephew, Danny (Tami) Bolling and children; and a host of other family members and friends who will greatly miss her.

Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway with burial to follow. Visitation will be 1:00-8:00PM Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 8, 2019
