Nancy Cleaver Alexander
1943 - 2020
Louisville - Nancy Cleaver Alexander (McGuirk) gave into her battle with Alzheimer's September 4, 2020 at the age of 77 in Austin, Texas. She was born to the late William J McGuirk and Dorothy Anderson McGuirk, March 26, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky. Nancy graduated from Eastern High School and received her BA in Education from Western Kentucky University in 1965.

She is survived by her daughters Lisa Cleaver Heisser of Cincinnati and Jennifer Cleaver Robertson of Austin, [their father and her husband of 25 years, Allen Ross Cleaver of Lexington], grandchildren Emily, Trent, Natalie, Ashley and Nick, and her brother Robert (Bo) McGuirk (Karrie). Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Judith McGuirk Pritchett in 1999 and her son-in-law Lane Robertson in 2017.

Nancy had a long public-school teaching career spanning over 30 years with most of her years at Roosevelt Perry Elementary School retiring in 1997. She moved to Marco Island, Florida and married the late William Alexander in 1998. She enjoyed walking on the beach for the next 20 years filled with many fun family visits from her beloved daughters and grandchildren. Gran always had a quick wit and lots of energy to share with all. A private family graveside service was held at Cave Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Blessingsinabackpack.org designating Roosevelt Perry Elementary school in Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
