Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Nancy Elizabeth(Eakin) Layne

Nancy Elizabeth(Eakin) Layne Obituary
Nancy Elizabeth(Eakin) Layne

LOUISVILLE - 80, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Layne; daughters, Lori Gonzales (Greg) and Shari Layne; son, Robert Layne (Susan); brothers, Robert (Alvis Hendley) and David (Darlene) Eakin; grandchildren, Annie, Ruth, Rose, Sarah, Nancy, Hannah, Bex, and Caleb and great-grandson, Drew.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands.

The family would like to thank the caregiving staff at The Legacy at English Station and Hosparus Health Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
