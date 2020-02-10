|
Nancy Geralyn Naughton
Louisville - Nancy Geralyn Naughton, 61, died suddenly Saturday February 8, 2020, and went home to be with her Father in Heaven. Born in Park Ridge, Illinois, in 1958, Nancy was a graduate of her beloved University of Notre Dame and later earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. After a successful business career Nancy was called to make a difference with the Society of St. Vincent DePaul in Louisville, where she reveled in the opportunity to experience Christ in so many ways. Her career of service was cut short by Primary Lateral Sclerosis, a rare neuromuscular disease. Unbeaten, Nancy returned to her favorite hobby of photography and to her passion for rescued animals. Her smile and grace touched many people.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Erin and Wilma Naughton. She is survived by her husband Lincoln Lewis Jr., her stepson Lincoln III (Kathlyn) and stepdaughter Corey Pickering (Stephen) and their two grandchildren, Bohdi and Cassidy Pickering. Nancy was also blessed with many Rockwell and Naughton cousins, in-laws and close friends that she loved deeply and who loved her in return.
A funeral mass will be held at 10am Friday, February 14 at St. Louis Bertrand Church.
Private burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home on Lexington Road in St. Matthews from 4 to 7pm Thursday, February 13.
Expressions of sympathy can be directed to the Kentucky Humane Society, the Catholic Education Foundation, the Dominican Foundation or the ALS Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020