|
|
Nancy Hoke Camp Vail
Louisville - Nancy Hoke Camp Vail, 98, passed away peacefully May 5, 2019.
During WW II, she was a cartographer for the US Army in Louisville and drew maps for the North Africa campaign and the proposed invasion of Japan.
She attended Sarah Lawrence College, was a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Calvary Episcopal Church, and a former member of the Junior League of Louisville. She was an advocate for animal welfare and was a former board member of the Humane Society of Louisville.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Robert Thorne Vail and her sister, Mary Thomas Camp Luckett.
She is survived by her sons; Robert Thorne Vail, Jr. (Sally Nixon) and William Camp Vail (Virginia Nugent), grandchildren; William Camp Vail, Jr. (Elizabeth Collier), Richard Nugent Vail (Courtney Jackson), Elizabeth Nixon Vail, and Shepard Camp Vail, 5 great grandchildren; her beloved brother, William Hoke Camp, Jr.; nieces Catherine Reed and Laurie Veith who were such a great help, nephews T. Dade Luckett, Henry Camp, James Camp, and niece Mary Luckett.
The family is so grateful to Dr. Loheide of oneMD for his many visits and uplifting support, to Hosparus for their advice and counseling, and to the wonderful ladies who cared for our mother, and the many others who have been an important part of her life.
A private graveside service was held at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Please, no material expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019