Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Hood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Hood Obituary
Nancy Hood

Louisville - Nancy Carol Noel Hood, 84, died Friday, August 9, 2019.

She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and worked in the nursery there for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hood; son, Steve Hood; and friend, Rev. Bill Rogers.

She is survived by her children, Betsy Kelley (Rick), Shirley Woodson (Ron) and Travis Hood (Lydia); daughter-in-law, Patty Hood; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter; brother, Nick Waldrop (Lynn); the extended Noel family; and her earth angel, Jane Hume.

Her funeral is 11am Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Chenoweth Run Cemetery. Visitation is Noon-5pm Sunday and after 10am Monday until the time of the service.

Memorial gifts: her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now