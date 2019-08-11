|
|
Nancy Hood
Louisville - Nancy Carol Noel Hood, 84, died Friday, August 9, 2019.
She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and worked in the nursery there for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hood; son, Steve Hood; and friend, Rev. Bill Rogers.
She is survived by her children, Betsy Kelley (Rick), Shirley Woodson (Ron) and Travis Hood (Lydia); daughter-in-law, Patty Hood; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter; brother, Nick Waldrop (Lynn); the extended Noel family; and her earth angel, Jane Hume.
Her funeral is 11am Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Chenoweth Run Cemetery. Visitation is Noon-5pm Sunday and after 10am Monday until the time of the service.
Memorial gifts: her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019