Nancy Jane Frances Mosby
Louisville - 75, passed away august 9, 2020.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Antoinette (Tina) Mosby.
Survivors include her 3 daughters; Michelle, Deirdre and La Quisha Mosby, her sister; Norma Jean Northington, 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation; 10-12 noon Monday at her church, 2200 W. Muhammad Ali., with funeral to follow at 12 noon Monday.
G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.