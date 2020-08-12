Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Jane Frances Mosby



Louisville - 75, passed away august 9, 2020.



She was a member of Zion Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Antoinette (Tina) Mosby.



Survivors include her 3 daughters; Michelle, Deirdre and La Quisha Mosby, her sister; Norma Jean Northington, 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation; 10-12 noon Monday at her church, 2200 W. Muhammad Ali., with funeral to follow at 12 noon Monday.



G. C. Williams in charge.









