Nancy Jane Frances Mosby
Nancy Jane Frances Mosby

Louisville - 75, passed away august 9, 2020.

She was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Antoinette (Tina) Mosby.

Survivors include her 3 daughters; Michelle, Deirdre and La Quisha Mosby, her sister; Norma Jean Northington, 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation; 10-12 noon Monday at her church, 2200 W. Muhammad Ali., with funeral to follow at 12 noon Monday.

G. C. Williams in charge.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
