Nancy Jo BrumleyLouisville - 83 returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 21st. She was greeted into Heaven by her loving husband Earl, her brother Melvin Salkeld and her sister Carolyn Longest. Nancy was the owner of Mi Lady's. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mae Salkeld, nephews Melvin, Michael, and Tim Salkeld and her nieces Marie Ziegler, Debbie Foley, and Susan Ryan. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews all of whom will cherish her memory every day. Nancy's services entrusted with Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.