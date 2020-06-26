Nancy Jo Brumley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jo Brumley

Louisville - 83 returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 21st. She was greeted into Heaven by her loving husband Earl, her brother Melvin Salkeld and her sister Carolyn Longest. Nancy was the owner of Mi Lady's. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mae Salkeld, nephews Melvin, Michael, and Tim Salkeld and her nieces Marie Ziegler, Debbie Foley, and Susan Ryan. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews all of whom will cherish her memory every day. Nancy's services entrusted with Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved