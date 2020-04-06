|
Nancy Jo Moorer McKinley Mckeown
Louisville - Nancy Jo Moorer McKinley Mckeown, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 3,2020 from a short bout with Coronavirus. She was born April 23,1939 in Asheville, AL to Nicholas and Wanda David Moorer. She was retired from GE.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Myrtle Moorer, husband Wendell Mckeown, brothers Nicholas and Donald Moorer and her daughter-in-law Theresa Ann Mckinley.
Nancy is survived by her children: Theresa Foss (John), Tammy Graves (George), Charles Michael Mckinley, Johanna Mckinley and step son Bruce McKeown.
Grandchildren: Emily Biesecker (John), Madison and Mason Graves, Trey Mckinley (Emily), Nicholas Mckinley (Alex), Dominic Rio and Bradley Ossman; great-grandchildren; Olivia, Maxwell, Colton McKinley and soon to be a little Biesecker. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Roeder.
Private burial at Highlands Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Arrangements Entrusted to Cremation Society of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020