Nancy K. (Markwell) Lesshafft
Louisville - 88 of Louisville died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, James Lee Lesshafft; sons, Michael (Tina), Bryan (Norma) and Eric (Lisa) Lesshafft; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
She was one of the greatest Mothers, Mothers-in law, and Grandmothers in the world hands down.
We love you and you will be missed.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Ronald McDonald House
All services were private. Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with her arrangements.