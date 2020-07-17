1/1
Nancy K. (Markwell) Lesshafft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy K. (Markwell) Lesshafft

Louisville - 88 of Louisville died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, James Lee Lesshafft; sons, Michael (Tina), Bryan (Norma) and Eric (Lisa) Lesshafft; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She was one of the greatest Mothers, Mothers-in law, and Grandmothers in the world hands down.

We love you and you will be missed.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Ronald McDonald House

All services were private. Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with her arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved