Jeffersonville - Nancy Katherine Vogt, 88, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Scott's Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN.



Nancy was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Henry T. Harris and Clyda A. Harris on August 1, 1930. She went to Atherton High School in Louisville, Ky and graduated in 1947. In 1948, she married her husband of 68 years, James (Jimmy) Vogt in Louisville, Ky. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She has been an active member of Faith Lutheran Church for 65 years, taught Sunday School, member of the Lutheran Church Women and lead a quilting group, "Warm Fuzzies with Love" for 28 years making 4000 quilts which they shared with many people and organizations, both locally and far away. She, herself, also made twenty-two handmade quilts. Besides quilting, she had a passion for cooking, gardening, traveling, camping and spending time with her family and serving others.



Nancy was preceded in death by her late husband, James G. Vogt, Jr. and survived by her children: James III (Sharion) Vogt; Katherine (Chris) Kinnett; John (Gwen) Vogt; David Vogt; Steven (Katherine) Vogt, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019