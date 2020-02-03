Services
Nancy Kegley Schuermer

Hanson - Nancy Kegley Schuermer, 68 years old, died February 1, 2020, in Louisville, KY due to complications from a disabling neuromuscular disease, myotonic dystrophy. She fought the disease with courage and a remarkable spirit for over 30 years, the last 11 years residing at Kindred Hospital, Louisville, KY. Her son, Eric Matthew, died November 22, 2018 from the same disease. There will be no funeral service. However, in memory of Nancy, donations may be made to Cedar Lake Foundation, 9505 Williamsburg Plaza, Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40222, or online at cedarlake.org. Cedar Lake is an organization that provides residential facilities and services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Eric Matthew was a resident at Cedar Lake Lodge for 6 years. Nancy is survived by her husband of 47 years, David; her brother, Michael; and her sister, Karen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
