Nancy King Smith
Nancy King Smith

Omaha, NE - August 2, 1928 - September 29, 2020

Nancy, age 92, was born in Evanston, Illinois to John and Marie King. She lived in Evanston until she married Thomas Smith and they made their home in Louisville, Kentucky. All who knew Nancy found her to be an engaging, fun, energetic, talented, and loving person. She made a lasting impression on all who knew her. Many loved to share their personal stories about Nancy's antics. She was a talented interior designer and an exceptional artist. Nancy loved color, a good joke, and entertaining friends in her home.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her siblings: John King Jr., Robert King, and Trudy Wahl; and nephew, John King III. Nancy is survived by her nieces: Kathy Kyr and Lynne Keating; nephews: Timothy Wahl, Terry Wahl, and Robert King Jr.; and many great nieces and great nephews who loved her.

Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, Illinois next to her husband and parents. A private family service will be held at a later date. May our "Adorable Aunt Nancy" rest in peace.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuaries, 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
