Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louisville - Nancy L. Williams (formerly Prinz) Oechslin, passed into eternal peace on Friday, April 12 with family at her side. Nancy was born December 8, 1935, married with three children, Michael Prinz. She is predeceased by daughter Donna Buehler,(Robert), and daughter Pam Wohlschlegel,(Dennis), by grandsons,Paul Buehler and Ricky Bohr. She was a dedicated server at Kingfish restaurant for many years.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of many years,Carl J. Oechslin, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Monday, April 15 from 2-8, at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave, Louisville. Burial mass is at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Tuesday at 10am.

Expressions of sympathy to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
