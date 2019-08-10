Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Nancy Lawrence Obituary
Nancy Lawrence

Louisville - Entered into rest on August 9th.

She was a home maker.

Mrs. Lawrence was preceded in rest by her son, Jesse Lawrence, Jr.; her daughter, Tammy Worley; and a brother, Wilbert Hughes.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse Lawrence, Sr.; two daughters, Sandra Brandenburg (Richard) and Malinda Goodrow (Faron); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Connie Bradshaw, Louise Minton, Judy Henderson, and Sharon Kohler; and two brothers, Ricky and Mike Hughes.

Her funeral will be on Monday at 1:30pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
