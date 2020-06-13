Nancy Lee Boemker



Nancy Lee Boemker entered into eternal life on June 12, 2020.



Born in Louisville to George and Rose Boemker, she was a devout Catholic being a Parishioner of St. Vincent dePaul and then St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Churches.



She was a graduate of Atherton High School, the last all girl's class of '51. Nancy retired from Glenmore Distillery.



She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, sisters Roseanita Keck and Sara Hiemer. She is survived by her nephews, Steve Keck (Kathy), Jim Keck, Charles Keck (Dawn) and children David Laso, Natalie (James), Caroline, Matthew, and niece Susan (Mike Meurer) and their son Christopher (Szuyung).



Her funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM till the time of the service.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Nazareth Home Newburg. Expressions of sympathy may go to the Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205









