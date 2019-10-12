|
|
Nancy Long Campbell
Louisville - Nancy Long Campbell, 89, of Louisville, passed away October 11th, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Wilton and Francis Long, Feb. 5th, 1930, in Shelbyville, KY. Nancy graduated from Shelbyville High School and attended the University of Louisville and was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. It was at U of L where she met and later married the late Dr Thomas E Campbell. Nancy is survived by two children: her daughter Wendy C. Knabel (Mike) and her son Thomas E Campbell Jr. (Christy), both of Louisville. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Lauren E Fitch (Kyle); Dr. Julia Thomas Elpers; Caylee A Keto; Thomas E Campbell III and Summer Grace Campbell. Nancy is also survived by two sisters-in-law; JoAnne Campbell and Judith Long. Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband in 1993 and later by her three brothers: Wilton Jr, Woodford, and Lester Long. She missed those four men every day of her life.
Nancy was a very caring mother of her children and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Second Presbyterian Church where she volunteered for many years. As a member of the Louisville Boat Club for over 40 years, she was an accomplished tennis player, struggling golfer and avid bridge player. She was highly competitive in all her endeavors and certainly preferred to win! She tried to pass these attributes onto her children and grandchildren and was extremely proud of her family. Nancy loved being with her wide circle of friends and never wanted to miss an opportunity to be with them. She was quick with the wit and would give her opinion without flinching. Laughter was her best medicine.
Funeral Service will by held at 11 am Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the and/or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019