Nancy Lynn Guerrant
1954 - 2020
Nancy Lynn Guerrant

Louisville - Nancy Lynn Guerrant, 66, passed peacefully November 24, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville following an extended illness. She was born October 12, 1954 in Danville, daughter of Laura Alice McGuire Guerrant and the late Richard Putney Guerrant Jr. Nancy, a graduate of Waggener High School in Louisville, earned her Bachelor of Science and Medical Technology degrees from the University of Louisville. Nancy dedicated her entire career to Norton Hospital working as a Medical Technologist. A self-taught artist like her uncle Chauncey Alcock, Nancy's artistry extended to being a skilled seamstress, excellent cook and reknowned gift wrapper. Navigating through life with a book in hand and her signature "top knot" hairdo, she enjoyed the four "Fs"—family, fishing, football and food.

She is survived by her mother, Laura M. Guerrant; sisters, Mary McGuire Guerrant Baker of Danville and Rebecca Anne Guerrant of Louisville; brothers, Richard Putney (Judith) Guerrant III of Covington, TN and Ted McGuire (Mary Jane) Guerrant of Atlanta, GA, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and one great-nephew.

A private graveside service will be at Bellevue Cemetery. Rev Caroline Kelley will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard, Ryland, William, and Rob Byrd. Memorial donations are suggested to Heritage Hospice of Danville or the Louisville Humane Society. Please sign the online guestbook or send a Hug from Home at www.stithcares.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Home
318 W. Broadway
Danville, KY 40422
(859) 236-2113
