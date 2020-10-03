Nancy M BachmannLouisville - Nancy Marie Bachmann, 68, died Thursday, October 1st, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.She is survived by her daughters Monica Bachmann, Marlene (Jason) Helmkamp, Sarah (Dan) Fults; her sister Diana DiVito; her brother Bob (Georgeanne) DiVito; grandchildren Aiden Fults, Madison Fults, and Kate Helmkamp; and other loving family members.Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Sarah DiVito, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from Miami (Ohio) University. She worked the majority of her career at Palm Springs General Hospital in South Florida.For many years, she enjoyed the endless days and weekends watching her daughters at the softball field. With her artistic talent, she created beautiful decorations by hand and had a passion for painting. She loved Christmastime, transforming her home into Santa's Workshop, and giving an abundance of gifts (mostly good, but occasionally some were questionable!). She was an excellent cook who would make enough food to feed an army, all while somehow eating several helpings herself.A private funeral service will be held Monday, October 5th, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church.