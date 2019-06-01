|
|
Nancy Moore Clark Johnson
Louisville - Nancy Moore Clark Johnson was born February 12, 1930 in Nicholasville, Kentucky to Herbert and Nanny Clark. One of seven children, and preceded in death by James Edward, Clark Herbert Jr., Olivia Jones and Nazaire Smith. She accepted Christ at an early age, baptized at the First Baptist Church of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Graduating from Dunbar High School in Nicholasville, she lived in Louisville on South 24th Street. She also resided in Beuchel Terrace and Clarksville, Indiana. She was employed at the Galt House for many years before retiring. She departed this life on Monday, May 20th, 2019 surrounded by family. She leaves to cherish her memory siblings Frank (Neva), Joseph, Janice (William) Shannon-Smith, Libby (Chester) Evans-Coley and Patricia (Rosevelt) Brown; grandchildren DeAundrea, Aundreayona, Desmond, Hannah, Willow, Janae, Kadeaha, Joseph, Christian, Ferrice, Ferris, Micheal, Stephon, Malik, Deshawn and Darius, Deontae; 17 great children, 3 great great grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019