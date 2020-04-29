Services
Louisville - Nancy Sue Balf, 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Nazareth Home. She was a graduate of Louisville Girls High and the University of Louisville.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and George Slyn; her beloved husband, George S. Balf; and brother Alan Slyn. Lovingly remembered by her children Cindy Balf, Stephen Balf (Frances), and her pride-in-joys, granddaughter Becca Balf and her fiancé Matt Hartmeier.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to JFCS Food Pantry, , or donor's favorite charity.

Nancy was buried in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Funeral services at the direction of Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
