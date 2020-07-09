Nancy S. Billington
Louisville - Nancy S. Billington, age 79, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully at her home in Ludington, MI with her family by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born March 13, 1941 in Columbus, OH to Miner and Anne (Rutherford) Seymour. Nancy graduated from the Columbus School for Girls in 1959. She went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University in 1963 and her Master's in Education from Spaulding University in 1993. Nancy spent over 25 years working as a second and third grade teacher at Trunnell Elementary. A job she truly loved.
Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her summers, beaching, at Epworth in Ludington MI, a place she came to every summer since she was a child. She was an avid Ohio State Football Fan and more recently, she enjoyed her pottery group.
Nancy will be greatly missed by her children, Scot (Kelly) Billington of Naperville, IL and Anne Adair of Louisville, KY, her four grandchildren, Evan, Liam, Rex, and Lucy, and her brother, Miner (Valetta) Seymour.
Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Emily Berend.
A private family service was held in Ludington, MI. Those wishing to send a memorial contribution may do so to the Epworth Memorial Foundation, 1161 N. Lakeshore Blvd., Ludington MI 49431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com
