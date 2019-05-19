|
Nancy (Alley) Snyder
LOUISVILLE - 88 passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.
She was retired from Frost Brown Todd, LLC.
Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Snyder.
She is survived by her son, Steven Snyder (Jean Eglinton); daughter, Laura Shine (Teresa Willis); sister, Marilyn Barrett (Jerry) and grandchildren, Sam Snyder, David Snyder and Max Edmonson.
Her memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with visitation one hour prior to her service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or to Louisville Public Media.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019