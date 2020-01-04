Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
Nancy Sue Herring


1940 - 2020
Nancy Sue Herring Obituary
Nancy Sue Herring

Clarksville - 79, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She retired from Greater Clark School Corporation as the assistant principal at River Valley Middle School. Nancy liked to travel and was somewhat of a sports enthusiast and a huge fan of the Indiana Hoosiers. She played tennis, enjoyed skiing and even ran in the New York Marathon.

She was born on March 23, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Bud and Dalba (Boos) Herring. Nancy was also preceded in death by her sister, Jo Brading. Nancy is survived by her niece, Kelly Ramsey (Steve Munford); great-nieces, Riley and Harper Ramsey, Audrey Munford; and cousin, Billy Boos (Donna).

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Wednesday after 10:00 a.m. Her funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the (1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
