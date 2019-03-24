|
|
Nancy Sue Wood
Brandenburg - Nancy Sue Wood, 74, passed away in her home on March, 15 2019.
She was born February 14, 1945 in Owensboro, KY.
She was a loving mother and housewife.
She is preceded in death by her father Richard Earl Miller, and her mother Ellene Story Murphy.
She is survived by her loving husband George Wood; her children Angela Wood and Theresa (Terry) Deacon; her brother Richard Miller and sister Judy Roush; her niece Kim Henley; her grandchildren April Haney and Jennifer Deacon; her great grandchildren Jacob Haney and Jayden Deacon.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2 P.M.-6 P.M.
Funeral Services will be Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12:00 P.M.
Both visitation and funeral services will be held at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019